Nigerian actor turned prophet Uche Maduagwu professed his undying love for

top American Rihanna.

Uche Maduagwu, as usual, went to his social media platform to announce his deep affection for the hitmaker “Umbrella”.

According to Uche Maduagwu, Rihanna is the

only woman who can give him the happiness he wants in life.

He compared the happiness that Rihanna will give him in a relationship with that of the Nigerian singer and businessman Banky W and his wife Adesua.

He wrote about the legend by sharing a photo of Rihanna on his page.

@badgalriri is the only woman who can give me happiness like Banky W and Adesua… 😍😍Everyone knows that #Rihanna likes # Nigerian foods, especially Nigerian jollof rice which is better than that of #Ghana, know i know my #Ghanaian brothers will never agree. “ My love for Rihanna is as serious as climate change, I may not be as rich as her ex billionaire boyfriend, but my affection for her is as important as saving the # planet. AHis #beauty is bigger than his #music or his flawless and #pretty body. “ The fountain of peace buried deep in the tablet of his priceless heart is the only perfection that the gods of #Africar recognize as one of the healing powers the #world needs to unite against global warming. ”

