My life is in danger – Oyo PDP chief, shouts Olopoenia

A leader of the Democratic People’s Party (PDP) in the state of Oyo, Alhaji Adebisi Olopoenia, warned on Sunday that his life was under threat.

Olopoenia warned of the arrest of a suspect who came to espionage on Saturday at his residence in Basorun, Ibadan.

Olopoenia claimed that a faction chairman of the National Association of Road Workers (NURTW) in the state was planning to murder him.

While speaking to journalists shortly after midnight on Sunday, Olopoeyan kidnapped one of his political assistants, Musiliu Muili, and arrested a spy at his residence in Basorun to come to his aid to security agencies.

DAILY POST learned that Muili was allegedly picked up by the Intelligence Response Team (IRT) at his Egbeda residence, on a petition from the NURTW group leader.

He was later released unconditionally after nothing insulting was found in his home.

When Olopoenia responded, however, he said that the “kidnapping” of his aide and the arrest of a spy in his home were undoubtedly a threat to his life.

He said, “I was going to bed last night when I found out that Musiliu Muili, popularly known as Ajanaku, had been kidnapped in his Egbeda house. He is said to have been taken to an unknown destination around 11:00 p.m.

“I remember getting a call from his family around 11:41 p.m. He is said to have opened the door for them when they tried to remove the intrusion frame. They had told him that they were police officers. They parked their Hilux Jeep away from his house. They came back later to pick up the phone from the wife and children. “

Olopoenia announced that this was not the first time that an attempt had been made in his life.

“I am not a member of NURTW. I have nothing to do with it. I don’t know how I got there. The same Ajanaku was once kidnapped. Just yesterday morning (Saturday) my people arrested a boy, Odunayo, who came to my house as a spy. He later confessed who sent it and we turned it over to the police.

“I know the people behind it. You are close to the government. We will uncover them in due course. I would like to submit my petition to the responsible authorities.

“When the team found out that the petition was made up, Muili released it, but the spy is still in police custody to uncover the backers of the attack. I would like to ask the security authorities to act quickly because my life is in danger. “