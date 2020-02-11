“My level of not giving Fvck is scary”

South African songwriter, entrepreneur and record producer Refiloe Maele Phoolo, known as Cassper Nyovest, has spewed out a few words for people who have doubts about his credibility, and that is his last word on what people actually think about him.

READ ALSO: Meet these 5 beautiful Nigerian sisters who are all doctors

Cassper had been on the news lately when followers were towing him and asking him to join forces with Emtee.

The rapper in his latest tweet says that he actually doesn’t give a fvck of what anyone is doing or saying about him because he’s okay with every comment now and won’t respond to anyone.

READ ALSO: The 7 Ejisuman SHS Girls In Viral Video Sacked

Check tweet here:

My level of not giving a fuck is scary. I am literally fine with everything that people do to me. Nothing shocks me anymore. I’m like

– R.M. Phoolo (@casspernyovest), February 10, 2020