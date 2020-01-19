My houseplants make me feel like an adult

I had always seen gardening as a hobby for the elderly (Image: Getty)

My name is Stephanie, I’m 30 years old and I’m a little obsessed with plants.

I know that I am not the only one. Whether you own them, take pictures, frame them or stand in front of a nice shop to buy the, gram, I think it’s safe to say that our generation has gone a little crazy for plants.

Even the recent increase in bursts of front doors lined with foliage and coffee fronts that appear in London speaks of the power and influence that platforms like Instagram can exert on our surroundings.

It is true that it never used to be green fingers. In fact, I used to actively avoid anything botanical because of my terrible hay fever and the general lack of interest in plant life.

My mother, on the other hand, is an absolute demon with green fingers, and has a beautiful garden full of the most exotic flowers and plants to prove it.

“But Steph!” He said, “It’s fun to see something you’ve worked so hard for, growing and blooming. At least they aren’t messy and don’t respond.” The shadow of everything.

Despite my mother’s enthusiasm, I did not understand what the big problem was. I had always seen gardening as a hobby for the elderly. But like your mother’s beige corduroy sparklers from the 70s, the trends of the old days finally reach us.

My mind began to change slowly once I started using our garden as a backdrop for my fashion blog. I realized that I was taking the framing of my photos more seriously, coordinating the color with specific flowers and making sure that the plants in my photos always looked healthy, which meant there were no brown leaves or withered stems.

From here, I became interested in the different types of plants available, as well as their various uses and properties. Gradually, I realized that I enjoyed it quite a lot.

First I bought an aloe vera because I thought it was a fairly basic but durable plant. After all, I said to myself: ‘I have asthma, and this will clean the air! I am not participating in a trend, I am improving my health! “

Well, eight plants later, I have to admit that I have been completely absorbed in the green rabbit hole. I have ferns, ZZ plants, snake plants, orchids, spider plants and money trees, and the list is growing.

Like me, I believe that obsessions for the current plants of most people began as something purely aesthetic of Instagram. As I moved through my diet in recent months, I saw an increase in old-school bicycles adorned with bouquets of baby breath, hotels with wisteria around the entrances and cafes in East London lined with mini palm trees.

I mean, there is even a hashtag for it (#PlantsOfInstagram), and companies that make home delivery of plants advertise a lot on the platform.

But there is more than appearance and trends. There is something about taking care of a plant and seeing it grow and prosper that makes me feel quite happy and calm, almost like raising a family in The Sims or, you know … raising a family in real life.

I guess how I feel is not really surprising. An outstanding theory asserts that plants make us feel adults and, for a generation that considers that traditional markers of adulthood (marriage, home ownership, children) are delayed or out of reach, it is comforting to return to House with something that depends on you. Plants, although expensive, are still cheaper than children, TBH.

As someone who is single and has no children and does not yet own a house, I quite agree with this theory.

And plants also support our well-being. Some are excellent for improving the quality of the air around you (hello, succulents and ferns!), And they are generally said to be excellent for reducing stress (due to the calming effects of being in an aesthetically pleasing environment), at the same time that satisfy our desire to nurture and interact with nature.

So who cares if the current rise of plants began as an Instagram fad?

Plants have been, and always will be, crucial to our survival as human beings, and having a little nature in your home can never be a bad thing, really.

