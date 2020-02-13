My Hero One’s Justice 2 confirms Arcade Mode, playable Gang Orca

The cast of playable characters in My Hero One’s Justice 2 arena brawler only grows with each passing day. A huge assortment of heroes and villains from the global hit manga and anime series My Hero Academia will be part of the line-up in this exciting new spin-off from the video game. The newest character to be added to the roster is Gang Orca, a formidable pro-hero who has revealed his presence during countless major confrontations during the story.

Kugo Sakamata bears the heroic name Killer Whale Hero: Gang Orca, thanks to its Quirk (a special skill in the world of My Hero Academia and My Hero One’s Justice 2), an orca-based mutation called Orcinus. In the upcoming arena hunter, he will be able to use various long-range long-range attacks to put pressure on his opponents. He also has a number of annoying, non-blocking attacks that he can use to set up some absolutely murderous combos.

Details about the Arcade Mode for Justice 2 from My Hero One have also been revealed. In mode, each character has three possible routes that they can take, ending each fight in a chosen route with a unique scene of dialogue between the fighters. If you eliminate six battles in succession, you will also receive some rare in-game rewards.

Justice 2 from My Hero One will be released worldwide on March 13 on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.

