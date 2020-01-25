Reminder! Somewhere last year, a video of Vicky Zugah apologizing to a woman who cursed her a long time ago went viral. Apparently, the man abused his wife who cursed Vicky that she would never be happy in life. It was a difficult period for the actress who had waited for the support of her friends but to her dismay, her friends rejected her.

Today, the actress who also acts as a talk show host, Vicky Zugah, explained how a prophecy that she was cursed by a woman she dated with her husband while she was at SHS was causing a lot.

Explaining the situation in a recent interview with Graphic Showbiz, Vicky Zugah revealed that her married friends started hiding their husbands from her and started calling her “cursed wife”.

“It was not an easy situation because I lost people, I lost friends. Others, including the husbands with whom I was friends, called me and asked me to no longer be friends with their spouses.

“In my DM (direct messages) on social networks, I had people who considered me as a cursed woman and everything, but I see all this as a lesson, it is a phase that had to happen for a specific purpose “She said.

Vicky also said that even his fan base was affected because the partners of some of his male fans also made several threats to him.

“I met a guy and I took a photo with him; he was a fan so he posted it on his social media pages, and what happened next was just amazing. His wife managed to get my number and called me from Canada to warn me to stay away from her husband.

“At first, when the call came, I was shocked because I didn’t know who she was talking about and later I got to know her. That’s what she said when she called me, “damn woman, why, are you trying to snatch my husband too?” And it was funny, “she said.

When asked what she thought of the prophecy, Vicky lamented this;

“I am a person who does not challenge a man of God. I have my own beliefs, but if a man of God says that, I respect that and I will do exactly what is asked of me and that’s it.

“It rather made me strong and I learned a long time ago what to give my attention to, so I agree, I won’t kill myself.” They labeled me a cursed girl, a thief of husband and all kinds of things, but I decided to turn all of these things into something positive, ”she revealed.