“My friend asked me what I want for Val’s Day. What should I tell him?

Renowned Nigerian crossdresser Idris Okuneye, widely known as Bobrisky, announced that his friend asked him what he wanted for Valentine’s Day.

According to him, he has nothing in mind, so his fans and other social media users should make some suggestions.

READ ALSO: Lil Wayne chooses Nigerian name hours after revealing that he is a NIGERIAN

For some time now, Bobrisky has been giving us a serious headache with news about his friend.

READ ALSO: “Living the wrong life is not easy” – Bobrisky admits that he lives the wrong life

He posted a photo of himself with the caption;

“My baby called me in the morning and said I should choose whatever I wanted for February 14th. As for u @omosholas_place d favor oil that I use for it, it remains only small. I need more pls today. This man has to spoil me on the 14th. His wife should rest the next day so I can help her.

Source: www.ghgossip.com