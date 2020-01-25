Rapper Okyeame Kwame has provided invaluable advice to upcoming artists and the “new school” of KiDi, Kuame Eugene and King Promise on how they can stay relevant in the industry.

Speaking at a seminar on young acts on how to stay relevant which took place in Weija, Accra on January 23, 2020, the rapper stressed that humility is the key trait that can take them far.

Former member of the evergreen group Akyeame said that despite his achievement, he still sends songs to Highlife legends, Kojo Antwi and Amakye Dede to approve his songs before publishing them.

“I learned from Rex Omar, Amakye Dede, Kojo Antwi and I still learn from Nana Ampadu because I wanted to improve my career and stay relevant for a long time.

“I always send my songs to Kojo Antwi and Amakye Dede for approval before I publish them,” he said.

The father of two, who has worked in the industry for 25 years, said he was ready to help any artist who asked for advice.

“My doors are always open to any serious artist who really wants to get there by asking me the relevant questions. But the question I get mainly from young artists is for me to manage them or to be their excusive producer, which I will not do.

“I am not a record company but an artist who is trying to survive and the best I can do for these young people is to guide them in every way possible to succeed as a musician and stay relevant for a long time” he said.

