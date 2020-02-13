My baby mom song, Keche Andrew explains divorce Brouhaha

Keche Andrew, member of the music group Keche, has explained divorce problems with his baby mom.

READ ALSO: How Rita Dominic Chioma Celebrated Jesus on Her Birthday (Photos)

Apparently, his baby mom accused him of not having divorced her completely before she got into another marriage.

But, according to Keche Andrew, it is not true and it is not possible to get married again in court without a divorce because your name is still in the system.

READ ALSO: Charterhouse CEO Stonebwoy Blasts says the media should go beyond him and Shatta Wale and focus on others

He said this during an interview with Zionfelix on Uncut.

Watch video below;

View this post on Instagram

I divorced my baby mom before I married my new wife – @_andrewking clears the air. The full interview is now on YouTube. Please look at everything

A post by Zionfelix.com (@zionfelixdotcom) on February 12, 2020 at 11:55 p.m. PST

Facebook comments