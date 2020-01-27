My 3 biggest goals for the Miami Hurricanes in 2020

We’re only a month off season for the Miami Hurricanes and are currently 222 days ahead of Temple’s start, but it’s never too early to set goals for the coming season. From Manny Diaz to the new OK Rhett Lashlee, you can see the Canes are ready to kick off again.

While there are literally dozens of goals the Canes need to set for 2020, especially after the disappointment of a 6-7 2019 season, these are the three that impress me the most.

Beat the FSU

I firmly believe Mike Rumph’s words when he said, “As a hurricane, you want to conquer the Seminoles in the State of Florida.” Yes, we have goals to win a conference championship, but the first and most important goal is to beat your rivals in Tallahassee. Head coach Manny Diaz said: “You are always asked what your record against the state of Florida is while you are here in Miami.”

Well, so far, Diaz has been the head coach 1-0 against the Seminoles and secured a 27:10 victory over the FSU last November. This win gave the Canes their third consecutive win over the hated Noles, and another win in 2020 would give Miami the longest winning streak over its rivals since winning six times in a row from 2000 to 2004.

The FSU will be led by its new head coach, Mike Norvell, and on November 7th the Seminoles will travel to Miami to fight the Canes. In case you are wondering, the countdown to this game is 285 days. #BeatFSU

I can’t wait to beat the FSU for the fourth time in a row

– Mamba Marsh (@hurricanesmarsh) January 21, 2020

2. Win the ACC Coastal

If the hurricanes are back on track and want to become a college football force, they must start winning the ACC Coastal. Since participating in the conference in 2004, Miami has won only one coastal title (2017), while other schools such as UNC and Virginia have participated more often than UM in the ACC championship.

Miami has officially retired from ACC Coastal. That’s 0 ACC titles in 16 years for Canes since joining the conference, with 1 trip to the conference title game. The most disappointing / below average high profile program in this period

– Tom D’Angelo (@ tomdangelo44), November 16, 2019

2020 MUST be the year the Canes get this ship right and claim the dominance that should have been there for the past 15 seasons. While the tar heels already seemed to be the first favorites to conquer the coast in 2020, Miami’s addition of quarterback D’Eriq King could change these predictions in the coming months.

A player is not a favorite of the ACC Coastal Division, but this should certainly improve Miami’s outlook for the division in 2020. Https://t.co/ha5MpSgCRj

– Kevin McGuire (@KevinOnCFB) January 20, 2020

Good news for the Canes, the UNC has to go to Hard Rock Stadium on October 17th. This encounter, as well as Miami’s trip to Blacksburg to take on the Hokies in November, will most likely determine the coastal title. With players like King, Brevin Jordan, Gregory Rousseau and a few other playmakers, there’s no reason why Miami can’t win the division.

3. Restore a successful culture at UM

After the hurricanes have played 13-13 in the past two years and made the end of the 2019 season so miserable with problems, they need to improve in 2020. But it will not only show an improvement in victories, it will be the act of transforming the culture within this program.

The Miami Hurricanes Football Team should take cultural classes at @MiamiHEAT

When the Heat organization talks about culture, it actually means something.

– ROMAN (@Romancane) December 28, 2019

The Miami hurricanes are not known to have lost to the FIU and Duke. The days of mediocrity must come to an end, and this 2020 season will show us whether Manny Diaz can be the man who takes UM back there or shouldn’t. I’m not saying the hurricanes need to get to the College Football Playoff for Manny to keep his job, but a jump in profits and a positive attitude from Coral Gables must be achieved. UM just can’t go through another year like they did in the past. Enough is enough.