MWC 2020: these companies skip the stock market due to Coronavirus

The growing threat of Coronavirus has a significant effect on various industries and companies. The last to face the consequences is the upcoming Mobile World Congress 2020, also known as MWC Barcelona, ​​scheduled for February 24 to 27. Days prior to the world’s largest trade show for the mobile industry, a number of tech companies have announced that they are not part of the show. Some of the big names include Nvidia, Sony, Amazon, LG and others.

Meanwhile, some other companies, such as Nokia and Oppo, are taking precautions. Here is a complete list of tech giants who have withdrawn from MWC Barcelona so far:

1. Ericsson: One of the first companies to withdraw from the exhibition was Ericsson, who announced his statement last week. In his press release, Ericsson President and CEO Börje Ekholm said: “The health and safety of our employees, customers and other stakeholders are our top priority. This is not a decision that we have taken lightly. We were looking forward to presenting our latest innovations at MWC in Barcelona. It is very unfortunate, but we are convinced that the most responsible business decision is to withdraw our participation in this year’s event. ”

2. LG: The famous tech giant also withdrew its name from the exhibitor list at WMC Barcelona and said: “With the safety of its employees and the general public in mind, LG has decided to withdraw from the exhibition later this month in Barcelona and participation in MWC 2020. Spain. This decision prevents hundreds of LG employees from being unnecessarily exposed to international travel, which most health experts have advised. ”

3. Nvidia: This weekend Nvidia also made it clear that it will skip the international exhibition. The company stated in a post: “Considering the health risks surrounding the corona virus, ensuring the safety of our colleagues, partners and customers is our biggest concern. We look forward to sharing our work in AI, 5G and VRAN with the industry. We regret not being present, but believe that this is the right decision. ”

4. Amazon: The e-commerce giant has also withdrawn from the technical stock market about the “outbreak and ongoing concerns” surrounding the virus. In its official release, the company said: “Due to the outbreak and continuing concerns about the new corona virus, Amazon will withdraw from the exhibition and participate in Mobile World Congress 2020.”

5. Sony: the last name added to the list of companies that have decided not to attend the event, Sony will now also announce what they want, instead via YouTube. Sony insists that this happens after they have followed the evolving situation following the new coronavirus outbreak.

Some companies attending the conference are taking additional measures. These are:

1. ZTE: Starting with the trend to withdraw from MWC 2020 due to concerns from Coronavirus, ZTE withdrew from the conference last week. The company told The Verge in an email: “The ZTE Devices Press Conference scheduled for February 25, which is just one of several planned activities, has been canceled. A wide range of new 5G devices will be demonstrated during MWC 2020 at the ZTE stand as planned. ”

2. Samsung: Unlike its competitors, Samsung does not have completely less MWC this year. Although the company is still planning to have a stand at MWC 2020, it is said that it will not have key executives at the event.

