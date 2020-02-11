MWC 2020: Taking care of Coronavirus is the reason why Sony decides to give Barcelona a skip this year

Sony insists that this happens after they have followed the evolving situation following the new coronavirus outbreak.

Sony insists that this happens after they have followed the evolving situation following the new coronavirus outbreak.

The outbreak of Coronavirus in China and many countries has led several technology companies to withdraw from one of the biggest technology events, the Mobile World Congress 2020, which will start later this month. In addition to the bandwagon of companies that have decided not to attend the event, Sony will now also announce what it is, instead via YouTube. Sony insists that this happens after they have followed the evolving situation following the new coronavirus outbreak.

“Sony is following the evolving situation closely following the new coronavirus outbreak, which was declared a global emergency by the World Health Organization on January 30, 2020. Because we attach the utmost importance to the safety and well-being of our customers, partners, media and employees, we have made the difficult decision to withdraw from participation in and participation in MWC 2020 in Barcelona, ​​Spain. The Sony press conference will now instead take place at the scheduled time of 8.30 a.m. (CET) on 24 February 2020 as a video through our official Xperia YouTube channel to share our exciting product news, ”they said in an official statement.

Several major technology brands, including NVIDIA, Amazon and LG, have already decided to skip the event.

In the meantime, the Mobile World Congress has also issued a statement regarding the Corona virus. They stated in the statement that people from the Hubei region of China are not allowed and that other people from China must provide proof that they are out of the country 14 days before the date of the event. “All travelers who have been to China must provide proof that they were outside of China 14 days prior to the event (passport stamp, health certificate),” the guidelines say. “Temperature screening is being implemented and participants must certify that they have not been in contact with infected individuals,” it added.

Get Delhi 2020 elections live results and details of all seats and every candidate.

Get the best of News18 in your inbox – subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube and stay up to date with what’s happening in the world around you – in real time.

.