MWC 2020: Coronavirus fears cause Nokia to withdraw from a major technical conference

Yet another technology company has withdrawn from an upcoming major conference amid fears about corona virus.

Nokia and its telecom company HMD Global said that the concern about the spread of the disease was too great to participate.

Mobile World Congress 2020 has been threatened in recent days because many of the world’s largest tech companies have withdrawn.

Facebook, Amazon, LG, Sony, TCL and other companies have announced that they will no longer participate.

“MWC Barcelona has always been an important event in our annual calendar and we were very excited to present our new products to our partners, customers, media and fans. However, the health and safety of our employees, customers and stakeholders is our top priority, said HMD Global.

“We believe that the cautious decision is to cancel our participation in the Mobile World Congress and would like to express our sincere thanks to the GSMA and other authorities for their tireless efforts to address the challenges arising from Covid-19, and they have our full support as they go forward.

“We will update the media, our partners and customers about a new timeline for our product announcements.”

MWC takes place at the end of the month, but almost all of the largest attendees have announced that they will stop due to fear of the corona virus.

The organizers of the GSMA have insisted that the event continue, although rumors suggested that it could give a further announcement at the end of this week.

GSMA has introduced a number of new security measures to prevent the spread of the corona virus strain, officially named Covid-19 by the World Health Organization.

MWC has banned visitors from the Chinese province of Hubei – where the Covid-19 species is thought to have originated – and anyone who has recently been to China is asked to confirm that they were abroad 14 days prior to the show.

Organizers have also confirmed that temperature screening will take place and it encourages those present to pursue a “no-handshake” policy.

From Wednesday morning, the total number of Covid-19 cases worldwide was around 45,000, with the number of deaths in mainland China being 1,113.

Additional reporting by agencies

