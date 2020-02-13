MVA partners are jointly contesting the APMC surveys in Mumbai, which are scheduled for February 29

Three parties have teamed up to win the majority, thereby cornering BJP in the Mumbai APMC. MVA took the choice very seriously as Mumbai APMC does transactions in fruit, cereals, vegetables, onions and potatoes, sugar and spices. More than 2,000 trucks come onto the market every day.

The NCP chair, who is involved in the survey, told FPJ: “With the formation of the MVA government in November last year, this is the first major survey in the cooperative and marketing sector to be jointly challenged by alliance partners. The government led by the BJP had placed the APMC in Mumbai under the rule of the administrator after the seizure of power to curb the dominance of the NCP Congress. However, the previous government has not initiated the electoral process, which is now being carried out by the MVA government. ”

The government led by the BJP had promised to provide international facilities in the Mumbai APMC, although little was done on this front. The elected board will put this job in the fast lane.