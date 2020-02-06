Must-see: inspiring beauty moments from the 2020 Black Women in Hollywood Awards

Photo: Getty
We cannot recognize the contributions of black women in the entertainment industry without acknowledging their style and beauty. At our annual Black Women In Hollywood Awards on Thursday afternoon in Beverly Hills, where we honored stars such as Niecy Nash, Melina Matsoukas, Lashana Lynch and the groundbreaking cast of “Pose”, Black beauty was shown. And the red carpet was a testament to how inspiring our gravity defying hair and melanin can be.
We’ve spotted everything from curly crowns to beautiful braids to enchanting makeup looks.
View the gallery below to view the magical beauty moments that left us astonished.
