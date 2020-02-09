Must check whether state parties should hold races

MANCHESTER, N.H. – The newest race over Democratic President 2020 and the primary race on Tuesday in New Hampshire (all times local):

2.25 pm

The head of the Democratic National Committee says that after the 2020 elections, the national party will judge whether state parties should hold elections.

That word from DNC chairman Tom Perez follows the problems with the number of votes in last Monday’s Iowa caucuses.

Perez tells ABC’s “This Week” that Iowa could have prevented problems if it had held a primary run by election officials rather than a caucus run by volunteers and the party.

He says that he is “looking forward to the conversation” about the fact that state parties “are coming out of the elections.”

Iowa leading caucuses ended in disorder after a technical problem, and then a telephone impasse prevented the Iowa Democratic Party from collecting results shortly after the caucuses ended.

It took until Thursday for the state party to publish the full results. The Associated Press says it is unable to declare a winner based on the available information. The AP believes that the results as reported by the Iowa Democratic Party may not be completely accurate

Perez says the Democratic Party will also judge whether Iowa should maintain its status as the first in the nation to cast votes.

1:30 pm

Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders insists that he does not want to “denigrate” rival Pete Buttigieg, but Sanders points out supporters in New Hampshire why he believes Buttigieg should not be the party’s candidate.

During a performance in Plymouth, Sanders Buttigieg started calling ‘my friend’. That attracts a loud laugh from a supporters of Sanders.

Then Sanders said: “We are not here to denigrate Pete, he is campaigning well, but our views are different.”

Sanders said that a candidate like Buttigieg who takes campaign contributions from executives of pharmaceutical companies or “Wall Street tycoons” doesn’t stand up to “the business elite.”

Sanders has expressed similar criticism in the past of how his rivals are raising money. But his targeted remarks against Buttigieg come as Sanders fights to win the New Hampshire primary in two days.

12:45 a.m.

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden endorses the idea that his lagging finish in the Iowa caucuses will harm his eligibility.

The former vice president tells New Hampshire voters that rivals Pete Buttigieg and Bernie Sanders were “better organized than we in Iowa.”

Biden emphasizes that voters should treat the first four states with an early vote “as one.” New Hampshire, which has its primary position, is the second early state to vote, followed by Nevada and South Carolina.

The New Hampshire competitions include two candidates that Biden describes voters as coming from the two states next to you. “It refers to Sanders, a senator in Vermont, and Elizabeth Warren, a senator in Massachusetts.

Biden returns to the layout of the town hall. New Hampshire voters are proud of themselves. Before Sunday, Biden had skipped the crowd’s questions at his events in New Hampshire in January and February. Biden instead focused on greeting supporters on the rope line during these events.

