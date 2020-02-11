Must be fired: Chidambaram’s stabbing attack as Files against Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti helm

Omar Abdullah’s “significant influence” on people, including the ability to lure voters into voting booths, has been cited to support his detention under the PSA, while Mehbooba Mufti is referred to as “Daddy’s Girl.”

New Delhi: Senior congress leader P Chidambaram has investigated the files prepared by the Jammu and Kashmir Police for the application of the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA) against Kashmiri leaders Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti, saying who prepared the documents that it earned to be fired and sent to law school.

The “significant influence” of former Prime Minister Omar Abdullah on people, including the ability to lure voters into polling booths despite calls for the boycott of the polls and the ability to channel audiences for any reason, has been cited to support his detention under the PSA.

His political opponent and leader of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mehbooba Mufti, is called “Daddy’s Girl” and accused of making anti-national statements and providing support to organizations such as state Jamaat-e-Islamia , which is prohibited under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

The former finance minister on Twitter said: “The person who established the grounds for detention of Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti deserves to be fired and sent to law school.”

The PSA file prepared by the police against 49-year-old Abdullah, who had served as Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade and Industry, explains his ability to convince voters to vote in large numbers, even during the peak of militancy and poll call for boycott by separatists and militants.

