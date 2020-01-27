Muslim scholars in Auschwitz criticize Morocco's anti-normalization activists

Muslim scholars and activists against normalization in Morocco criticized the Muslim delegation for speaking Islamic prayers in Poland during a visit to Auschwitz to mark the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau on Friday.

The delegation, which included the Secretary General of the Moroccan Rabita Mohammedia des Oulémas (Mohammedia League of Scholars) Ahmed Abbadi, joined the descendants of the Holocaust survivors in a prayer visit to Auschwitz.

The International Union of Muslim Scholars issued a communiqué on Sunday beating up the Muslim scholars who had flown to Poland to participate in the prayers. The body, led by Moroccan scholar Ahmed Raissouni, emphasized that “the visit reinforces normalization with the Zionist occupier” and “the call for coexistence and peace does not require this biased visit and its symbolic rituals”.

The Union denounced the visit and warned of the “consequences of including Muslim scholars in Zionist plans”. The body also emphasized that “praying in front of cameras in the memorial courtyard promotes Zionist unity and justifies crimes against Palestine, Palestinians, and the Al-Aqsa Mosque.”

Anti-normalization activists and the Auschwitz prayer

The International Union of Muslim Scholars was not the only body that criticized the Muslim delegation visiting the Holocaust Memorial in Poland.

At the weekend, the Morocco Observatory Against Normalization visited Facebook to condemn the visit and Muslim prayer, which was attended by a Moroccan official and led by the Secretary General of the Saudi Arabia-funded Muslim World League, Mohammad bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa ,

Ahmed Ouihmane, president of the Association Against Normalization with Israel, said on Facebook that those who joined the descendants of the Holocaust survivors in Auschwitz were “not Muslim scholars”. “They justify the massacres and crimes by the Zionist occupier in Palestine,” he argued.

“While they were performing Muslim prayers in Poland, the Zionist police and army were campaigning against Muslim worshipers in the Al-Aqsa mosque,” said Ouihmane.

Meanwhile, anti-normalization activist Aziz Hennaoui described Polish prayer as a “heresy” invented by the Muslim scholars who visited the monument.

«Intention is one of the pillars of obedience in Islam. Auschwitz is the largest Zionist propaganda headline in the world. What is the intention of praying in this camp? We want the Sheikhs of Auschwitz to make that clear, »he concluded.

While Muslim leaders left for Poland on the 75th anniversary of the liberation from Auschwitz-Birkenau, Jerusalem hosted a world forum to commemorate the Holocaust and combat anti-Semitism, attended by around 40 heads of state.