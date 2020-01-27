An extremely special send-off of some of those closest to him!

John Legend, DJ Khaled, Meek Mill, Roddy Ricch, YG, and Kirk Franklinwill perform all-star honors in the end, Grammy-Come Nipsey Hussle On Sunday. With a whole gospel choir behind them and a backing band to boot, the emotions were clearly high as the performance came from … and everyone brought their best, including one. TONS of emotional energy from Khaled himself and a gorgeous piano performance from John Legend as he fought back his own tears.

Review clips from emotional performance (below):

200126 – # GRAMMYAwards2020 Highlights

Contribute to a great man: Nipsey Hussle

Higher – John Legend ft. DJ Khaled # RIPKobeBryant #RIPNipsey #NipseyHussle #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/dwfc5XmKTk

– K ☆ FAM Media (@KFAMMediaLLC) January 27, 2020

Nipsey Hussle honors Dj Khaled and John Legend # grammys2020 pic.twitter.com/XKhKh0nPCK

– Bippity Boppity (@ Bobby84837810) January 27, 2020

DJ Khaled, John Legend, Meek Mill, Kirk Franklin, Roddy Ricch and YG just arrived on stage to perform a powerful tribute to the late Nipsey Hussle. There are a lot of emotions tonight with #GRAMMY. pic.twitter.com/XrkAxC7JyN

– Affinity Magazine (@TheAffinityMag) January 27, 2020

John Legend, DJ Khaled and more finished their tribute to Nipsey Hussle #GRAMMY with an image by Kobe Bryant alongside Nip pic.twitter.com/0l4STVoRcY

– MTV NEWS (@MTVNEWS) January 27, 2020

Such a memorable performance to honor a rap icon …

And an icon of Los Angeles, for that matter – which certainly takes on a new meaning today in light of other major events in the city of Angels.

Also, this, from earlier today:

Such good news 💙 # NipseyHussle family receives its #Grammys award for #RacksInMiddle

More winners: https://t.co/T4pZQMC6VWpic.twitter.com/ym71VVizTn

– Complicated (@Complex) January 27, 2020

Sigh … so many emotions.

(Photo by Derrick Salters /WENN)