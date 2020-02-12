Musicians band up to fund live music in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas – Austin-based musicians have the advantage of always being surrounded by live music venues, but they also have the disadvantage of high cost of living on a less than desirable budget. It can be difficult to become the next music superstar if you keep struggling to make ends meet. That is why there is the non-profit “Mosaic Sound Collective”. The organization was founded in East Austin in 2015 to provide affordable space and resources to the creative community.

Although Austin is known as the “capital of live music in the world,” Mosaic Sound Collective founder Dan Redman knows that the city of Austin is no longer the same as it was 30 years ago. Redman chose the method of collaboration to create a sustainable model that doesn’t just work protect Austin’s music community, but also help thrive,

“We are restarting our Mosaic EDU education program and focusing on affordable education programs,” said Redman. “Tangible expertise such as sound engineering, lighting design and stage management – we want to teach musicians how to screen-print their own T-shirts and the like. Resources that can help the musician to D.I.Y. to return. Model where you can do everything yourself – instead of relying on an industry that unfortunately breaks down under the weight of itself. If Austin is struggling with such an affordability crisis, we can whine or adjust, and our goal is to really focus on working not only with other nonprofits in the creative sector, but also all from the non-profit organizations that we have here that support them and hope for mutual support. “

Mosaic Sound Collective has converted a former juvenile detention center into an area of ​​25,000 square meters filled with resources and services for the creative sector. Everything from recording studios to rehearsal rooms and record labels to visual artists and other non-profit organizations is housed under one roof. Redman says the goal is to create a sense of community based on collaboration rather than competition. As the size and number of nonprofits continues to grow, the mosaic model appears to be working. To keep things alive, the nonprofit is holding a fundraiser in Mohawk on Thursday, February 13th. Some of Austin’s favorite bands are behind the pop-up party and will be performing at the event all night.

An advertisement for the pop-up party of Mosaic Sound Collective on February 13, 2020. (Courtesy of Mosaic Sound Collective)

We couldn’t be more excited, ”said Redman. “All artists who play tomorrow night are connected to Mosaic. Either they have taken up at Mosaic or they are participating in our programs, so we will take over the Mohawk tomorrow evening, and there is also a VIP experience that we will do beforehand. “

Austin band Como Las Movies will perform a private show for VIP guests at the Mosaic Sound Collective. The guests will then move to the main event in Mohawk.

We’ll have Sydney Wright – who’s amazing if you haven’t seen her? “Added Redman.” Danny Malone – an artist sitting on this record he is releasing at our party – which I am very excited about. We have Holy Wave – this has a new record that has been recorded on Mosaic and will be released soon. Then we have the Human Circuit, one of my favorite bands on site, and we’ll have some visual art from Pump Project artists, and Aubree Dale organized it. She is an incredible visual artist and we have DJ sets by Joel Laviolette and more! We have some raffle prizes, some great things. It’s Valentine’s Day, so you can come out and win great prizes for your Valentine’s Day! “

The Mosaic Pop-Up Party starts at 7 p.m. on Thursday evening in Mohawk in the Red River Cultural District. All proceeds from the event will benefit Mosaic Sound Collective. tickets can be purchased online through Eventbrite and all ages are welcome.

