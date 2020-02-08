Musician Meja Kunta suffers anger from fans for faking his death (photo)

Tanzanians were in a state of shock when

The news of a Tanzanian music sensation, Meja Kunta, has been reported dead.

According to reports that disregarded the Internet

Space, a few hours after the shocking news of his death hit the music industry,

Friends, stakeholders Music lovers poured in their condolences

Family and relatives.

Many believed the death reports after the manager of the Meja Junta officially announced that Kunta had died on a trip to Tanga after a tragic car accident.

When everyone was devastated, he mourned

Meja Kunta surfaced violently about the news of his death on his Instagram page

discard all reports that he declares dead and label the reports as falsified.

After exposing death reports, it was later

allegedly, Meja Kunta and his manager staged the death themselves in order to

Gain trend and attention.

The revelation about the advertising stunt triggered outrage among the fans in Tanzania and many hit the singer.

See photo below;

Source: ghgossip.com