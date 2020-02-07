Musician Iyanya indicted for car theft

Nigerian singer Iyanya Onoyom Mbuk, popularly known as Iyanya, was charged by the Police Special Fraud Unit (PSFU) Ikoyi, Lagos, with alleged car theft.

The musician was on the fee sheet LD / 9024C / 2019

accused of having converted a vehicle to its own.

The police claimed that Iyanya was “dishonest for your own use or converted from your own use”

another person a black Toyota Landcruiser Prado Jeep with chassis number:

JTEBX7FJ7EK165480, engine number: 2TRI385954 and registration: MAVINIY,

Ownership of Temple Management Company Limited, represented by an Ayodeji

Olomojobi, Esq. “

In the indictment signed by Chukwu Agwu, the police claimed

that Iyanya committed the offense “sometime in September 2018 in the state of Lagos”.

According to the police, the crime was contrary

§§ 278 paragraph 1 letter b and 279 paragraph 1 number 2 of the criminal law of the state of Lagos 2011 as well

punishable under section 285 (10) of the same law.

After his indictment before the Mobolanle judiciary

Okikiolu-Ighile, the musician did not plead guilty to the indictment and was released

to his lawyer A. Williams, who undertook to produce him for him in court

Attempt.

The court adjourned until February 27 to rule over the

Defendant’s application for bail.