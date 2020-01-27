Music stars pay tribute to Kobe Bryant at the Grammys Award Show

LOS ANGELES, CA. – From the red carpet to the main stage, sadness reigned in the downtown Los Angeles arena on Sunday, where Kobe Bryant played for the city’s NBA team for 20 years.

Bryant’s death in a helicopter crash earlier in the day was confirmed in the first few minutes of the Grammys broadcast. Before her performance, Lizzo said, “This is for Kobe.” She continued with “Truth Hurts” and “Cuz I Love You”.

Host Alicia Keys said she felt “crazy sad” about Bryant. She was on stage with Boyz II Men, who sang “It’s so hard to say goodbye to yesterday”.

“The whole wide world has lost a hero,” said the singer in front of the audience. “We are literally heartbroken in the house that Kobe Bryant built.”

Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter and seven others were killed in the crash on a steep hill in thick morning fog in southern California. He was 41 and had retired from the Lakers in 2016.

A few tears for Bryant on the red carpet. Others were almost speechless before the 62nd annual awards ceremony.

Music artists such as Billy Ray Cyrus, Rick Ross and Kirk Franklin paid tribute to Bryant, the 18-time NBA All-Star and five-time champion. Debbie Allen, who is married to the former Laker Norm Nixon, was seen crying.

DJ Khaled, who will attend a tribute to the late Nipsey Hussle, said the tribute will also pay homage to Bryant and his daughter.

“The news is devastating,” said Khaled, who will take the stage with John Legend, Meek Mill and Kirk Franklin. “We will pay homage not only to Nipsey, but also to Kobe and Gianna. It is difficult for me to speak a right. “

Ross remembered a short conversation with Bryant in which he admired the craft of the NBA star. The rapper said the game missed him.

“It’s just a big loss for the game,” said Ross on the red carpet. “He was a great example on many different stages.”

Singer Charlie Wilson called Bryant a “beautiful soul” and “one of the greatest to have played the game”.

Hit-Boy, who won a Grammy Award for Best Rapper Performance for “Racks in the Middle” with Hussle and Roddy Ricch, said he would not be attending the awards when he learned of Bryant’s death. But the producer said he decided to put it out of consideration for several relatives who joined him.

“I was two seconds away from simply canceling everything,” said Hit-Boy.

Robert Kraft, owner of the New England Patriots, who knew Bryant personally, said he felt terrible but had also learned a lesson.

“I hope everyone. … hugs and kisses her loved ones, ”said Kraft. “Don’t take anything for granted. We should pinch ourselves and make sure we remember those who matter most to us.”

In front of the Staples Center, fans poured into the arena with Bryant’s # 8 and # 24 jerseys to show respect for the legend of the Laker. A few hundred people gathered at L.A. Live in front of a mega-screen with a smiling Bryant that read: “In Loving Memory of KOBE BRYANT 1978-2020”.

Smokey Robinson choked on camera when he spoke of Bryant, whom he called a friend.

“To believe as a father himself that his daughter was with him and there was nothing he could do for her,” he said. “My God.”

____

AP Entertainment authors Leanne Italie and Marcela Isaza contributed to this report.

___

Follow AP Entertainment Writer Jonathan Landrum Jr. on Twitter: http://twitter.com/MrLandrum31

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Robert Kraft Roddy Ricch Meek Mill Basketball Kobe Bryant Entertainment Nipsey Hussle DJ Khaled Alicia Keys Smokey Robinson t] Men’s Sports [t] Lizzo [t] Rick Ross [t] Billy Ray Cyrus [t] Art [t] John Legend [t] Professional Basketball [t] Sports [t] Debbie Allen [t] Men & Basketball [t] NBA Basketball [t] Kirk Franklin