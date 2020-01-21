DAYTON, Ohio – Spectrum and Ovation TV were proud to award Muse Machine with the Stand For the Arts Award last night in Dayton.

Muse Machine received the $ 10,000 award for her work to change the lives of young people through the arts.

The nonprofit arts education organization has been serving southwest Ohio and Kentucky since 1982 and serves over 77,000 students in the region.

Muse Machine students get great reviews for their performance of “In The Heights” at the Victoria Theater. Mary Campbell-Zopf, general manager of Muse Machine, says it is a blessing to receive the award.

“Getting the Ovation Award for something we strive to build is community. This money will definitely be used to give our students in Dayton and the Dayton region better access. ”

She said she was very proud of the students for everything they had achieved and was looking forward to further success.