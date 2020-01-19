Republican Senator Lisa Murkwoski said on Saturday that she wanted to hear the case of the House Democrats against Donald Trump and the President’s lawyers before deciding whether she would support calling additional witnesses during her next Senate trial.

“I don’t know what we need more until we receive the basic case,” said Murkwoski, according to the CNN KTUU affiliate. “We will have the opportunity to say” yes “or” no “… and if we say” yes “, the floor is open.”

The question of whether to call witnesses at trial has divided Democrats and Republicans in the Senate, and the comments of Murkwoski, a moderate who represents Alaska, are notable because a simple majority is required to determine the Senate trial rules. His vote could be critical for Democrats to gain enough support to approve rules that include the appearance of additional witnesses.

The Democrats pushed to call four witnesses, including former national security adviser John Bolton and acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney. They also indicated that recently released documents had been disclosed to the Chamber by the accused Rudy Giuliani’s partner, Lev Parnas, as evidence that the trial should include witnesses and additional documents.

On Tuesday, the Senate will adopt a resolution outlining the rules for the dismissal trial, which should only be approved with Republican votes. Although the text of the resolution has not been made public, it is planned to launch the question of calling witnesses until the opening of oral argument and questions from senators, while offering the possibility of voting on the opportunity for the Senate to have witnesses.

In comments to Alaska journalists, Murkwoski said it was imperative that the procedure be considered a fair trial and that it “do everything I can to make sure they are fair.”

“And so I don’t want this procedure to be a circus,” she said. “I don’t want him to be seen as a mockery or a kangaroo court.”

Murkwoski also weighed in on Parnas’ new evidence, saying she assumes the seven House directors “would provide a reference to that” when presenting their arguments in the Senate.

Among the many pieces of information passed on by Parnas to the House Intelligence Committee, there are text messages which he exchanged with Giuliani, the assistant of the republican representative Devin Nunes Derek Harvey and Robert Hyde, a candidate with the Congress of Connecticut whose texts suggest that he may have been involved in an effort to monitor the former US ambassador to Ukraine, Marie Yovanovitch. Hyde denied that there was any real surveillance of Yovanovitch, who was a key witness in the impeachment investigation.