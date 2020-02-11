Murderer admits that horrifying Bianca Devins is influenced by social media

Brandon Clark has been found guilty of killing social media influencer Bianca Devins. (Photo: AP)

A man who cut through social media star Bianca Devins’ throat and then posted horrific photos of her body online has admitted her murder.

Brandon Clark, 21, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder on Monday in connection with the horrific death of the 17-year-old in Utica, New York on July 13, 2019.

Clark is now 25 years in prison after he initially pleaded not guilty in July. The case would be tried later this month.

Police said Clark was furious and killed Devins after kissing another man at a concert in New York City. Clark was friends with the Devins at the time, but the two were never romantically involved, according to the victim’s family.

After the concert, the couple drove back to Utica, where Clark cut Devins’ throat with a large knife. He then posted photos of her corpse on social media.

Allegedly Clark cut Devins’ throat with a large knife, then cut his own throat and began recording the scene for officers. (Photo: Instagram)

Allegedly Bianca met Devins Clark on Instagram and the two had a close relationship for months before she was killed. (Photo: Instagram)

Clark then called 911 and cut his own throat. When the officer approached him, he was lying on top of Devins’ body, which lay under a green sail outside an SUV in a dead end.

As the police watched, Clark pulled out his cell phone and “took self-pictures of himself while he was lying over the deceased woman.”

“I’m sorry, Bianca,” the caption on the photo that has since been deleted was read on Clark’s Instagram, according to The New York Times.

Utica Police Lieutenant Bryan Coromato said the footage Clark took was “something that was absolutely the most disturbing thing I’ve ever seen.”

Clark’s account was later deleted from Instagram, but before it was deleted, his profile was updated to read: “10 / 06/1997 – 7/14/19. Just know that I don’t feel pain now. “

Allegedly Clark left this message in the vicinity of the area where Devins was murdered. (Photo: News channel 9)

Officers were able to disarm Clark and detain him, then to a hospital where he underwent surgery for “serious” injury, according to police.

His mugshot shows a large wound in his neck.

The Devins family said they were relieved by the guilty verdict that stopped a trial that would contain the video that Clark took.

“I am grateful that he chose to plead guilty. He said that Bianca did not deserve this, she did not deserve this, “said Devins’ grandfather, Frank Williams.