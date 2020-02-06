Murder mystery Picross game Murder by Numbers will be launched on 5 March

If you’ve ever wanted to crack a murder case while solving Picross puzzles (and really, who doesn’t), Mediatonic has you covered with Murder by Numbers, a mysterious puzzle title to be released. First announced in October last year, it was announced earlier today that Murder by Numbers is coming to Switch on March 5 (and PC on March 6) for $ 14.99.

Murder by Numbers is set in Hollywood in the mid-nineties. You play as Honor Mizrahi, an actress in a popular detective show. Just after you get fired, you find yourself in the middle of a murder case when your boss ends up dead. You will collaborate with an abandoned surveillance robot called SCOUT in an attempt to delete your name.

The gameplay definitely has an Ace Attorney atmosphere. As you examine your environment, you will occasionally find a piece of evidence. However, that clue is only revealed after you have solved a Picross puzzle. Once solved, you can use that evidence to question other characters and process the case.

If the Mediatonic name rings a bell, it may be because they have developed a remake of the dating simulator Hatoful Boyfriend. The maker of Hatoful Boyfriend, Hato Moa, acts as a character designer on Murder by Numbers. More talent is added to the team with Ace Attorney composer Masakazu Sugimori who makes the soundtrack.

I’m incredibly excited to get hold of Murder by Numbers next month. It takes two of my favorite things and combines them together in what seems like a fun, beautifully designed world. If you are as interested in the game as I am, you can reserve the game from 20 February with a 10% discount. However, if you are still on the fence, the discount will remain valid for the first week of issue, so you have some time to think about it.

If you want to excuse me now, I’m going to watch the charming animated introduction that has just been published a few hours in the loop.

