Mural Project turns Tampa into a walk-in art museum

TAMPA, Fla. – A picture is worth a thousand words.

“I just love to come and see how it works. Start at one point and let it radiate, ”said street artist Jerry Cahill.

Cahill lets his picture speak.

“I hope it just puts a smile on people’s faces. Makes your day a little brighter,” said Cahill.

And on the street, another artist has a different approach, but the same goal.

“Some days, when it’s a rough day or whatever, I have to hear that my eyebrows look good or whatever. So I hope that when people come over or stop and take a selfie, it’s a battery -Boost is you know what I mean? “Said Camaron Parker when he showed us his painting with the inscription” OMG YOUR EYEBROWS “looking good.”

That’s the whole point of the third annual Tampa Bay Fresh Fest, which brings together nearly 50 street performers from across the country to give Tampa a fresh look.

“Your eyes will tell you. You will see how the most innovative, colorful and simple works of art can be seen on the streets. There’s a global movement going on, and I’m trying to bring that to Tampa, ”said Eric“ ESH ”Hornsby, founder of the Tampa Bay Fresh Fest.

Remove the negative connotation that sometimes goes with street art and graffiti and replace it with a splash of color that the entire community can enjoy.

“I want people to feel inspired. I want people to see this stuff and say, “Wow, that’s really impressive.” Not that my work is so impressive, but that it is there for you. “Wow, someone took the time to create a piece that inspires and touches me as I walk down the street here in Tampa,” said Hornsby.

The works are expected to be completed this weekend and officially exhibited in a mural on Saturday.

More information about the festival and the murals can be found at https://tampabayfreshfest.com.