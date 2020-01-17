Mura Masa looks back to move forward

Crossan is aware of turning to independent rock, a genre that is struggling to gain a foothold in the streaming era, as an archaic source of inspiration – but he bristles at the idea that rock has had its day. . “It’s only dead if you make dead music,” he said. “The 1975 are a guitar band and they are huge.” His current obsession with the genre? Speedy Wunderground, the British label that houses the first releases of Black Midi, Squid and Black Country, New Road.

While Crossan’s voice is more important on R.Y.C., the album features collaborators ranging from Slowthai and Clairo to Tirzah; he approached them with a PDF filled with album-themed ideas, inspirations and photographs by Wolfgang Tillmans. “Everyone has a reason for being there – it was not my approach in the past,” he says with the air of a man who has already worked with rapper gibberish Desiigner. He describes Clairo as “the leader of a DIY revival where, instead of a garage, people bind in a Discord forum”, referring to Slowthai as a “real voice of rebellion” who exploited the ” emotional vulnerability ”that everyone was invited to bring to the table.

“There is a need for music that has urgency and emotional honesty,” says Crossan, adding, “This is why people are reintroducing themselves to guitar music – this instrument has a capacity for emotion.” . ” This heightened sense of urgency is also linked to her alienation from dance music, a response to the cognitive dissonance of partying while the world is burning and World War II is a trendy hashtag. “” Put your hands up like you don’t care “, as he says,” had its time. ”

