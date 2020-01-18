It’s been three years since Mura Masa’s latest album, its namesake Mura Masa. Since then, he has gone from the underground sensation to the darling of the main stage, bringing with him an avalanche of inspirations and soundscapes. In his new album, R.Y.C, which means “raw youth collage”, it takes a new step in the evolution of its sound.

While Mura Masa could even have been considered very pop in many places, R.Y.C is clearly independent. Resembling the first works of Bearson, the Tokyo Police Club, El Ten Eleven, perhaps even Passion Pit, the album is characterized by many soft instrumentations, a singer / composer atmosphere and almost no (notable) production at the top, at least in terms of dance music.

Speaking to Zane Lowe about the Beats 1 album, Mura Masa said, “I wanted to make music that sounded like the one I grew up with, but not in the pastiche. So yes, there are twists and turns. It was very different from the last album, because on the last one, I just wanted to make interesting pop music and include everyone’s voice as they want to include it. But with this one, I did like a brief document and talked to the collaborators for hours before I even recorded anything. And what I found is that everyone can understand this subject. Everyone has their own experience of nostalgia, and since there is this common sense of … it’s a bit like melancholy for the past, but there is also hope. “

This feeling of nostalgia is present throughout the album; however, as Mura Masa suggests, everyone will live differently. For me, that brings me back to 2010 and my first year at university, my first Coachella, my first festival, my first mass exposure to new types of music that I had never seen or heard before. For others, it will probably be different.

No matter how R.Y.C lets you feel after listening, it’s hard to deny that he has a particularly delicate beauty that is hard to hate. Try it below, listen to it a few times, try it with headphones and let yourself melt into the past.