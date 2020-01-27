Mumbai women organize Shaheen Bagh-style demonstration in Madanpura

Mumbai: Inspired by Shaheen Bagh protesters in Delhi, women took to the streets of Madanpura here in large numbers to protest the Citizenship Law (CAA), the National Population Register (NPR) and the proposed register National of Citizens (NRC).

On Monday, protests continued until the wee hours of the morning, women shouting slogans like “We are all one” and “Azadi” despite the best efforts of the police to convince people to cooperate.

“You must love your country but it is not necessary that you also love your government. Chandrashekhar Azad has been arrested, he fights for all of us. He is detained wherever he goes … we sit here for people like Azad and for the women of Shaheen Bagh. We will not move from here, “said Fatima, a law student, speaking to the protesters.

“The government is taking no position on this matter (CAA). They said they would not take it back, so it is dangerous for us because this law is unconstitutional. Nowhere is it written in the Constitution that a bill can be made on the basis of caste and religion. Some women had started this demonstration, and now we have also joined it. We are holding the demonstration after being inspired by the women of Shaheen Bagh, “she added, speaking to reporters.

