Mumbai Police Today Make Extensive Arrangements for MNS “Mahamorcha”

Mumbai: A large number of police officers are deployed to Mumbai on Sunday along the route of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena Morcha, an official said on Saturday.

The party, led by Raj Thackeray, organized the march demanding the displacement of illegal (Muslim) immigrants from Pakistan and Bangladesh who are in India. Thousands of MNS activists are expected to participate in the “Mahamorcha”, which begins at around midday from the Hindu gymkhana along Marine Drive to Azad Maidan in southern Mumbai. Thackeray will address the Maidan gathering.

“In addition to the local police, DRPF (State Reserve Police Force), the riot police, the Rapid Response Teams (QRTs), the BDDS (Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad) and another 600 police officers are deployed on the moraine route.” the Mumbai police spokesman said. He also said that police officers from the civilian population will mingle with the crowd to keep an eye on anti-social elements.