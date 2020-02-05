Mumbai Metros 2B & 7 in danger

Mumbai: Activists have the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Agency (MMRDA) for their extraordinary delay in fighting inefficient construction companies who have been working on the 12.7 km and 5.9 km viaduct construction on two subway lines – 2B and 7, and the construction of a subway depot criticized Mandale.

Anil Galgali, an information rights activist, has called for action against MMRDA officials who have not monitored the project duration and recommended that action be taken against such contractors immediately. He told the Free PRESS Journal: “MMRDA canceled the contract after almost two years because of a delay in work. Why did it take so long even though they knew that work on just five kilometers of the affected subway had been completed to date? It should an investigation is underway. Citizens are suffering because the work has not progressed and the deadline has not been met. The traffic problems will continue and there is no immediate deadline in sight. ”

Activist Zoru Bhathena said that while the contract was canceled due to a delay in work, the MMRDA is also responsible. He said: “I had spoken to a few subway workers in Khar who said they were not being paid, their bills were still outstanding. Due to late payment, the work was affected.” He wondered if the MMRDA was about to issue a fund.