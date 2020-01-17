The dance group V Beatbeat, based in Mumbai, reached the finals of the reality show “America’s Got Talent”.

While the band is naturally excited to have the chance to play on the biggest stage in the world, it is also interested in the pragmatic line, and at the same time reveals that victory is important not only for fame, but also for their survival as artists.

“We have been fighting for the last seven to eight years, and during these years our groups have faced many challenges. It is our last chance to show our parents that we can do something to make a career in dance. We give him the best and work out day and night. We are improving and introducing new creativity. We hope we can make our country and our audience proud and win this title, ”said a member of Om Prakash.

Although they are aware of the severity of their performance after reaching the final, there is nervousness.

“It is a very proud moment for us, but at the same time we are nervous. We will present ourselves for the first time on the largest stage in the world before international judges. There is a lot of pressure because we represent our country on this platform. We must fulfill the dreams of our parents, as well as the dreams of people. We can’t miss this chance, ”added Om Prakash.

In May last year, the group received a reality show “America Got Gotent”.

At that time, they performed on Bollywood’s “Malhaari” by Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone, “Bajirao Mastani”.

