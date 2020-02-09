Mumbai: Cops grab “helpful” ATM crooks and confiscate 55 debit cards

Less than 72 hours after deceiving a senior on Thane’s Ghodbunder Street, two notorious crooks ended up in Kasarwadavli police custody for cheating multiple people at ATMs by replacing their debit / credit cards and theirs Personal data used identification numbers (PINs) for fraudulent cash withdrawals.

According to the police, the accused are Giasuddin Abu Siddique (26) and Shaizan Abdul Rehman Aagha (24) – both residents of Mumbra. In addition to cell phones and cash, the police recovered 55 ATM cards issued by multinational and private banks.

In response to the complaint, a special team from the detection unit, led by API Sagar Jadhav, under the supervision of Kishore Khairnar, the chief police commissioner, took the duo based on a concrete note from informers about their expected arrival at the Mumbra station on Thursday ,

The duo appeared as a customer in the queue and aimed at people, especially seniors, who visited ATMs to withdraw money. Pretending to offer help, the accused continued to monitor the PIN the victim entered into the system and replaced it with a quick gesture.

They admitted to cheating over 20 people from different parts of the country, including Jaipur, Solapur, Karnataka and Mumbai. The duo was booked in eight cases reported at the Kurla, Kalyan, Thane and Bhiwandi police stations. However, both had so far successfully managed to avoid police theft.

