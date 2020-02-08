Multiple software errors, poor radio connection doomed to Boeing Crew Capsule Test

The mission of the Starliner on December 20, a non-bolted test flight, was ended early when it was unable to engage its thrusters on time due to a previously reported defective timer.



AFP

Last updated: February 8, 2020, 10:28 am IST

Washington Multiple software problems and a poor radio connection doomed a test flight of the crew capsule of Boeing at the end of last year, NASA said Friday and revealed for the first time a glitch that could have destroyed the spaceship on its return.

The mission of the Starliner on December 20, a non-bolted test flight, was ended early when it was unable to engage its thrusters on time due to a previously reported defective timer.

NASA said in a statement on Friday that the problem arose because it erroneously pulled out of its Atlas V launch rocket, creating an 11-hour mismatch.

The second problem was intermittent space-to-ground communication, which hampered the ability of the flight control team to drive and control the vehicle.

A third issue was confirmed for the first time by NASA and Boeing: a coding error in the program that controls the preparation of Starliner for return to Earth’s atmosphere.

The error would have caused the service module, which contains the support systems of the spacecraft and which is supposed to be released before it is re-entered, to be pushed toward the manned module.

This could have led to impact, destabilizing the ship or damaging the heat shield, said Jim Chilton, senior vice president of Boeing’s Space and Launch division.

The error was caught the night before the landing and corrected through a software patch, said John Mulholland, project manager for the Starliner.

Douglas Loverro, a senior NASA official, said the multiple errors pointed to “inadequate” supervision by his agency, but he also added: “It seems that there may be process problems at Boeing. And so we want to understand the culture is with Boeing, which may have led to that. “The failure of Starliner was the last serious disappointment for Boeing, who is still struggling with two fatal crashes of his 737 Max aircraft.

The crashes, in October 2018 in Indonesia and in March 2019 in Ethiopia, have claimed a total of 346 lives.

The findings of an independent investigation into the latest failure will be ready by the end of February.

NASA officials have refused to be drawn to what it all means for the future of Starliner, which is expected to bring its first astronauts to the international space station in the coming months.

Meanwhile, space mate Boeing SpaceX is preparing for its first manned flight with its Crew Dragon, probably in the second quarter, according to boss Elon Musk.

NASA has promised to pay the two companies $ 8 billion in exchange for six journeys with four astronauts each to the ISS. Since the end of the Space Shuttle program in 2011, the US has relied on Russian rockets to transport their crews to the space station.

.