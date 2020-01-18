Mulry makes the transition from bus to children's writer

TAMPA, Fla. – A simple turn of pages reveals rainbow color pages depicting life lessons.

Books are colorful with the author.

“It’s not that scary,” Peter Mill said.

Pete Mulry, a former baseball coach, wrote a children’s book author.

“We never know where we will end up,” he said.

He started out on a baseball field. Coach Mulry made his mark on Tampa Catholic, winning state titles in 1968, 71, 73 and 76. He also spent six seasons on the University of Tampa baseball program.

“This city was so beautiful to me.”

That is why Mulry is still involved with his charity, which is underlined by his children’s book series. A childhood fascination with Winnie the Pooh inspired Threads, the main character of all Mulry books.

“I’ve always thought reading is power,” he said.

So is baseball, especially in the Tampa Bay. The rich tradition is well documented with the former high school races in the gulf marking the major leagues. But you can’t mention this tradition without its coaches.

“It’s all about teaching and sacrifice and one-on-one, but even teamwork,” Orestes Destrade said, “and Coach is able to integrate all this.”

While books are a big part of the Mulry Foundation, so are his clinical skills. Once a coach, always a coach, and Mulry can only pull from the days of baseball to help guide young people through the complexities of sports and life.

“We all need to be able to meet people, play in the same sandbox, learn what is wrong and what is wrong,” he said. “So, I use this approach for a lot of things I do.”

Speaking to get along, Mulry branched out to tackle an issue that not only affects the baseball world, but the youth sports as a whole – parents. She has set up a parent awareness clinic to help navigate what can sometimes be the wild world of youth sports.

“So many people don’t know, when you are a sports parent, how do you behave?” said Mulry.

Mulry wears a lot of hats these days. From writing books to raising money for clinical skills, she’s more busy now than she was when she trained.

“I’m not a good retiree,” he said. “I don’t like that word, so I’m just saying a redistribution of my time. I’m just back. This city was so beautiful to me and so big to me, I just sent it back.”

