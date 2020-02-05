Mukesh, Nita, Anant, Akash Ambani with Shloka Mehta and Radhika Merchant show off their best glamor at Armaan Jain’s wedding

The wedding of Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra is undoubtedly the happiest beginning of the year 2020. His elaborate large and fat Indian wedding was attended by all the big names of B-town. With the presence of such big names, it was obvious that everyone expected the details and photos of the wedding. However, it was the Ambani family who stood out from the crowd. The richest family in India not only attended the two main days of the wedding, but also looked like a million dollars. At the reception of the cocktail of Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra, Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani entered the place with their son Anant Ambani and his girlfriend Radhika Merchant.

Nita Ambani wore a light olive green lehenga with delicate embroidery, while Radhika Merchant wore a bright light blue sari. Mukesh Ambani was dressed in a black suit and a white shirt, while Anant Ambani wore a burgundy vest and a kurta pajamas.

Akash Ambani entered the place with his beautiful wife Shloka Mehta. He was dressed in a black coat embroidered in a brown kurta while Shloka Mehta wore a pastel green lehenga with a contemporary short top. She combined her look with dazzling diamond jewelry. This aspect was a great change from its complete traditional appearance a day earlier on the occasion of the Armaan Jain baraat.

Isha Ambani who was present at the baraat did not attend the reception.

The Amabnis are a very close group despite being the richest family in the country. Mukesh Ambani is the eldest son of Dhirubhai Ambani, who was the patriarch of the family. Dhirubhai Ambani emerged from humble beginnings and instilled the value of money and ethics in his children. Nita Ambani came from a middle class environment and, therefore, was interested in keeping her children grounded and connected with the realities of life. Mukesh and Nita Ambani were blessed with their twin children Isha and Akash Ambani after seven years of marriage. Three years later, his youngest son, Anant Ambani, was also born completing the happy family.