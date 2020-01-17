Muhammed Ali: how the night he became world champion changed boxing forever

Seven thousand empty seats greeted Cassius Clay’s arrival in the ring for his fight for the heavyweight world championship against Sonny Liston at the Miami Convention Center on February 25, 1964.

The fight had been in doubt after Clay ranted in the weigh-in and there was a rumor that it had been canceled; It was not a great contest and only 8,000 attended. Clay was viewed with caution, he had no chance and Liston, as George Whiting wrote in the London Evening Standard: “The number one threat in the United States in the bloodbath trade.” It was also raining and the promoters were ready to bathe.

Clay was 22 years old, undefeated, untested and Liston had called him “n **** r f **** t”, dismissing his speed. Clay and his people called Liston the “great ugly bear.” However, the champion’s malevolence and raw power seemed to put any hope in an annoying way beyond the fists, dreams and loose tongue of young Clay. It would be a simple beating.

Liston had lost only once in 36 fights and in successive fights he had won and defended the world title against Floyd Patterson; He had only needed four minutes in total for both victories. Liston had also hit the men nobody wanted to meet at Cleveland Williams, Niño Valdés, Eddie Machen, Roy Harris and Zora Folley. Clay, undefeated in 19 years, had not met one of the main contenders on Liston’s list of victims, which seems surprising now and explains why the fight was a failure in the accumulation. His credentials were flimsy; Clay was there by his mouth. In the previous two fights before going to his kill against Liston, Henry Cooper had abandoned him and didn’t have many ideas about the much smaller Doug Jones.

In Clay’s camp, Angelo Dundee, his devoted coach, was convinced of the victory if Clay could avoid Liston’s left jab. Sugar Ray Robinson insisted that Clay’s speed was the factor and that he would knock out Liston. Robinson, he pointed out, had fought 174 times, and was ignored.

There was a mink parade at night when the best in Miami arrived to see the massacre, smiling, smoking and drinking cocktails in the ring as guests at a wedding. There was clearly a sense of destruction in the air, a morbid fascination with the blows Clay was expected to receive. Ten days before, John Lennon had answered a question about the outcome of the fight and the possibilities of Liston with: “Oh, he’s going to kill the little jerk.”

1/20

Despite taking his first reservation lessons with a local police officer, Clay was trained simultaneously by the most experienced Fred Stoner. Under him, the young boxer won six Kentucky Golden Glove titles, two national Golden Glove titles and one National Amateur Athletic Union title. His amateur success culminated when Cassius won the light heavyweight gold medal at the 1960 Summer Olympics in Rome. After that, Clay decided to start his professional career.

fake images

2/20

Clay won his first professional fight against Tunney Hunsaker in a six-round decision on October 29, 1960. After that, he went on to set a 19-0 fight record, with a total of 15 knockouts. Thanks to his tall stature (1.91 m), he developed a very unorthodox style for a heavyweight boxer, relying on foot speed and carrying low hands instead of strong blows.

fake images

3/20

By 1963, Clay had not only built a reputation for his boxing technique, but also for correctly predicting the round in which he would “finish” the opponent. Here, he predicts (correctly) the round in which he will knock out British boxer Henry Cooper. Other boxers Clay defeated before his first title fight included Doug Jones, Lamar Clark and Jim Robinson.

fake images

4/20

In his first fight for the title, Cassius Clay opted for world heavyweight champion Sonny Liston. Although few observers thought that the 22-year-old could defeat a former convict with ties to organized crime, Clay proved they were wrong: in the legendary sixth round of the fight, he got spectacular combinations of blows, apparently at will. When Liston told his corners that he could not continue until the seventh round, Clay jumped into the center of the ring and shouted repeatedly “I am the best!” and “I shook the world.” Cassius Clay had made history for the first time.

fake images

5/20

The day after the fight, Cassius Clay announced that he was changing his name to Muhammad Ali for religious reasons. Although he had already been a member of the Nation of Islam before the fight, he was advised not to declare it publicly, so as not to jeopardize his chances. At that time, the nation of Islam was often viewed with absolute suspicion by the mainstream United States, and Ali did little to counter these impressions: the boxer once said, for example, that “integration is wrong. We don’t want live with the white man; that’s all. ” However, after the death of the leader of the Nation of Islam Elijah Muhammad in 1975, Ali converted to Sunni Islam. Later in his life, he came to embrace the spiritual practices of Sufism.

fake images

6/20

Muhammad Ali also aroused controversy through his open opposition to the Vietnam War. When he was notified of his military classification as 1A in early 1966, the boxer declared that he would refuse to serve, since he considered himself a conscientious objector. He also declared about the war: “I have nothing against them, Viet Cong … They never called me black.” By refusing to take a step forward in his scheduled induction, Ali was arrested and convicted after a 21-minute trial in June 1967, as a result of which his boxing license was suspended. By refusing to accept the verdict, Ali took the case to the United States Supreme Court. In June 1971, with public opinion already against the war, the United States Supreme Court revoked his sentence by unanimous decision.

fake images

20/7

In 1971, with the case still under appeal, Muhammad Ali was allowed to fight again, in what would become the Fight of the Century against Joe Frazier. It was a very promoted fight, with great popular interest: Frank Sinatra, for example, took photos for Life magazine. For Ali, it became one of his most crushing defeats. Despite dominating the first third of the fight, he later struggled to keep up and, in fact, was turned on his back only for the third time in his career. Although he managed to stand for the rest of round 15, Frazier was declared the winner by unanimous decision. In January 1974, however, Ali defeated Smokin ‘Joe in a rematch without a title.

fake images

8/20

In October 1974, Muhammad Ali regained his title in what would become one of the biggest surprises in boxing history. Taking place in Congo, Ali’s fight against champion George Foreman was promoted as Rumble in the Jungle. Almost no one gave Ali the chance to win. Foreman and Ali became friends after the fight, and the movie When we were kings, a documentary of the fight in Zaire, even won an Oscar.

fake images

09/20

The thrilla in Manila It was Ali’s third fight, a final, against Joe Frazier. Before the fight, Ali angered Frazier through frequent insults and insults, for example, commenting: “It will be a killa … and a shriek … and a thrilla … when the gorilla arrives in Manila.” It was a tedious fight, with both fighters fighting each other until almost their disability. When Frazier’s coach refused to allow Frazier to continue, Ali was declared the winner by technical knockout. Later, Muhammad Ali would declare that this was the closest moment to death he had had, and he would also declare that Joe Frazier was “the best fighter of all time, with me.” He also inspired the fight scene of the 1976 Rocky movie by Sylvester Stallone, Oscar winner.

fake images

10/20

After the Thrilla in ManilaAli beat Coopman, as well as Jimmy Young and Richard Dunn. After these victories, he organized an exhibition match with the professional wrestler and mixed martial artist Antonio Inoki (photo). This match would seriously endanger Ali’s health, since both of his legs were bleeding after the fight, which caused an infection. He also suffered two blood cloths on his legs.

fake images

11/20

As Ali had briefly lost the heavyweight title to Leon Spinks in February 1978, the Major fought a rematch in September, winning the title for a third record time (photo). Even after his retirement, Ali decided to return and win the unprecedented title for the fourth time, but lost to the current champion Larry Holmes. As his coach, Angelo Dundee, refused to let Ali leave for the eleventh round, he became Ali’s only defeat for more than just a decision. Ali also lost his final fight against Trevor Berbick in 1981 by unanimous decision after ten rounds.

fake images

12/20

Muhammad Ali is considered one of the great heavyweights of all time. In total, he won 56 of his 61 fights, 37 by KO. He was also the first person to win the heavyweight title three times. Consequently, he was appointed Athlete of the century by Sports Illustrated as well as Sports personality of the century by the BBC.

fake images

13/20

Ali became known as a global civil rights defender, including his friendship with Malcolm X

fake images

14/20

His legacy continues to arouse interest until today, the most famous example is the biographical film. Ali (2002) When Ali discovered that Will Smith would play the young boxer, his first reaction was: “You are not cute enough to play with me.” Ali himself published an oral story, titled Muhammad Ali: his life and his times, In 1991.

fake images

15/20

Muhammad Ali also received a lot of honors and awards, such as the Spirit of America Award who called him the most recognized American in the world. In 1996, he had the honor of lighting the flame at the 1996 Summer Olympics in Atlanta. For his work with the civil rights movement of the United States and the United Nations, Ali received the Presidential Medal of the Freedom just like him Otto Hahn peace medal in gold.

fake images

16/20

Muhammad Ali with his daughters Laila (9 months) and Hanna (2 years 5 months) in London in December 1978

Evening Standard / Getty

17/20

The boxer has been married four times, and his large family includes seven daughters and two sons. One of her daughters, Laila Ali, has also made a name for herself as a boxer, despite Ali’s first comments against female boxing in 1978: “Women are not made to receive blows to the chest, and they face each other like this. .. the body is not made to be hit right here. To be hit in the chest … hard … and all that. “

fake images

18/20

Much of Ali’s life after retirement was overshadowed by his Parkison Syndrome disease, which was diagnosed in 1984. However, he remained a beloved and active public figure towards the end of his life. He continued to work for humanitarian causes, for example, through his appointment as “UN messenger of peace” in Afghanistan in November 2002. During these final years, Ali traveled on average more than 200 days per year. In 2005, he also opened the $ 50 million non-profit Muhammad Ali Center in Louisville, showing his memories of boxing and focusing on central issues of peace, social responsibility, respect and personal growth.

fake images

19/20

Muhammad Ali became a UN Goodwill Ambassador, seen here at Kabul Airport in November 2002 during a three-day mission.

fake images

20/20

Muhammad Ali became known for his charity work, including the annual Celebrity Fight Night, seen here on April 8, 2016 in Arizona

fake images

Just appearing on The Ed Sullivan Show, which launched its conquest of America, The Beatles had been in Liston’s gym for an advertising photograph, but threw them out; They reluctantly crossed the city to the 5th Street gymnasium in Dundee to meet Clay. They were not impressed, but there is still an iconic image of Clay’s brief meeting punching and knocking out the Fab Four.

“My boy knew that he really had to fight to win that title,” Dundee said. “We had to move from the jab, not run and do nothing silly. Not make mistakes; It will never be easy. Dundee was right, as always, and knew what we all know now: Clay was ready.

It was an incredible fight. Clay moved meaningfully from the opening bell and it was clear that Robinson was right about speed. Liston was slow, his jab wide, his thunderous rights landed in the fresh air. In the third round, Clay cut Liston under the left eye and the man of the champion’s cut set to work for the first time in 11 years. Whiting wrote in amazement: “The omnipotent Liston was, after all, subject to human diseases under pugilistic assault.”

In the fourth round, Clay began to show signs of anguish, drying his eyes during the last seconds. At the doorbell he begged Dundee to cut off his gloves (he couldn’t see, he shouted) and in the confusing 60-second interval, the referee, Barney Felix, admitted that he almost stopped him. The theory is that part of the substance used to close the Liston cut had somehow entered Clay’s eyes. However, Dundee had his best moment at that moment by convincing his man to return to the center of the ring, blinded, scared and almost broken.

Liston jabs in Clay (Getty)

The fifth round was steamy; Liston’s last position and on the bell, the seemingly indestructible fighter must have known that he was almost done. He fought against the sixth, failed with most of his last blows as a heavyweight world champion and then fell into submission to the bell. The big ugly bear remained on his stool, spat out his rubber shield and couldn’t look up while Clay celebrated.

Liston had injured his left shoulder and x-rays and experts confirmed the damage, but boxing often demands more than a simple medical test as a reason to quit smoking. They met again the following year and less than 2,500 showed up to see Liston fall and stop in the first round.

Then, in Miami, Clay became a champion, soon became Muhammad Ali, and eventually became the best fighter in the sport. That night was beginning the most incredible journey, and that old sentimental fool Whiting was right: “The horizon is yours and all its rainbows.” Boxing was never the same again.

This article was first published on February 24, 2014.

