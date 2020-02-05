Mughal Rule may not be far away unless the majority remains vigilant: Tejasvi Surya in Lok Sabha

New Delhi: BJP MP Tejasvi Surya said on Wednesday that the majority of the community should remain vigilant or that the Mughal rule returns to the country, while rejecting the anti-CAA protest against Shaheen Bagh. He participated in the debate about Motion of Thanks at the address of the president in Lok Sabha.

Referring to Shaheen Bagh’s ongoing protest against the Citizenship Change Act, he said, “Unless the majority of the community remains vigilant, the days of Mughal Raj may not be far away.” His comments aroused sharp reactions from opposition members.

Surya also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for solving various critical problems that had been going on for decades. The CAA, he said, focused on solving the problems arising from Partition and added, “The new India cannot build without healing the wounds of the past.”

He said the CAA was about giving citizenship to persecuted minorities in Pakistan, Bangaladesh and Afghanistan and not about taking away citizenship.

Surya said that under the leadership of Modi, various past issues have been closed. These include the abolition of Article 370, the construction of the Ram Temple, Bodo problems and the abolition of Triple Talaq.

Meanwhile, Congressman K Sudhakaran said that at a time when the economy was going through its worst phase and unemployment was high, the president spoke in his speech about making India a USD 5 trillion economy by 2024.

Commenting on government officials’ comments that the foundations of the economy are strong, he said the same expression was used by the then American President George Bush, days before the collapse of the American iconic investment bank Lehman Brothers.

Not only that, Sudhakaran even said before the Great Depression, the then American president always said that the foundations of their economy were strong.

Anupriya Patel (Apna Dal) demanded that the government set up the All India Judicial Services Commission to ensure representation of the backward community in the judiciary.

Khagen Murmu (BJP) regretted that the West Bengal government did not implement the welfare regulations of the center in the state.

Badruddin Ajmal (AIUDF) said that people from all communities fought for the freedom of the country and it would be wrong to declare anyone who was against the government’s policy as “gaddar” (traitor).

He said the government should talk to people protesting against the CAA in Shaheen Bagh and other places, and explain the provisions to them.

Shrirang Appa Barne (Shiv Sena) demanded that the ruling party keep all the promises it made to the people of the country. He regretted that although the government promised to double farmers’ income by 2022, farmers still committed suicide.

