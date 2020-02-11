‘Muftkhori’, not ‘Mudde’: BJP leaders attribute Dismal Loss in Delhi elections to the freebies of AAP

New Delhi: Even after more than doubling its seat number to seven, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was confronted with a crushing defeat in the Delhi elections. Shortly after the writing on the wall on Tuesday became clear, several BJP leaders said it was the Aam Aadmi party (AAP) promises of freebies, not governance policy, that attracted voters.

BJP’s Shakur Basti candidate SC Vats said: “Delivering air conditioners, laptops and printers to Resident Welfare Association (RWAs) and a large number of freebies to people by AAP a few months before the election to attract voters was the most important factor vote share. ”

Barrels set against Satyendra Jain of AAP, lost by a margin of around 8,000 votes.

“I didn’t see Satyendra Jain as a strong competitor. AAP’s plans to offer freebies a few months before the elections changed the whole scenario, “he said.

The government of Delhi led by the AAP provided free electricity up to 200 units, 20,000 liters of free water and free bus rides for women.

After the results of the elections began to show an insurmountable lead for the AAP, Haryana cabinet minister Anil Vij made a similar statement on Twitter, saying: “Dilli ke chunav me mudde harr gaye, muftkhori jeet gayi (In Delhi elections, lost elections, freebies won). ”

दिल्ली के चुनाव में मुद्दे हार गए, मुफ्तखोरी जीत गई।

– ANIL VIJ MINISTER HARYANA (@anilvijminister) 11 February 2020

BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya in Indore also claimed that the “freebies” led to the massive AAP victory.

“The issue was about freebies. Kejriwal will say where the development issue in the elections came from? Freebies has announced that, especially in the last six months, he has had an impact on these elections in Delhi,” he said.

Vijayvargiya wondered if the defeat of the BJP also came from the party that did not project a senior ministerial candidate and said: “We have formed governments, even in those states where we had not declared a CM face during the poll campaign. We have formed governments in Haryana and Tripura. ”

Vijayvargiya said the BJP would brainstorm the defeat of the poll in the national capital, although he claimed that the party’s performance this time was “very good” compared to 2015. The BJP had collected three seats five years ago.

The AAP probably wins 62 seats on Tuesday evening according to trends. But the ruling party saw a slight dip in its share of votes, from 53.57% of the votes counted until 10 p.m. In the last general election, it had won 54.5% of the votes.

The elections marked the continuing decline of the Congress in Delhi, where it was in power from 1998 to 2013. The party had won 4.26% of the votes until 10 p.m., compared to the meager 9% it had achieved in 2015.

(With PTI inputs)

Get Delhi 2020 elections live results and details of all seats and every candidate.

Get the best of News18 in your inbox – subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube and stay up to date with what’s happening in the world around you – in real time.

.