Mufidah Abdul Rahman: Google Doodle pays tribute to one of the first female lawyers in Egypt

January 20, 2020 is the 106th birthday of Mufidah Abdul Rahman. To celebrate the legacy of one of Egypt’s first female lawyers, Google shared a special doodle illustrated by guest artist from Cairo, Deena Mohamed. Born in 1914, Mufidah was among the first women to graduate from the Faculty of Law at Cairo University and was the first married woman to graduate. She was also the first Egyptian woman to practice law in Cairo, to seize the Court of Cassation and southern Egypt and to plead a case before a military court in the country. She also co-founded the National Feminist Party, an organization that advocates for universal suffrage in Egypt.

The description of Google Doodle reads as follows: “This Doodle also highlights the most personal moments in Abdul Rahman’s life, from the young lawyer who was paid in eggs and fruit to the mother who has lived a rich family life with her nine children and her united husband. Throughout his brilliant career, Abdul Rahman has defended over 400 court cases, became a member of the Egyptian Parliament and has never stopped fighting for justice. “

Google Doodle by Mufidah Abdul Rahman

Google also shared some sketches and initial thoughts from the guest artist. Deena Mohammed said it was cool to “search for the life of such a pioneer” and added: “Mufida is still one of the most prominent lawyers in our history, but even listening to his speech, you can see his principles and his compassion show through. “

Answering a question about her main inspiration for the doodle, Deena said: “Definitely from Mufida’s life. I wanted to draw her because she has such a strong aesthetic. I love showing older women success late in their life. life, but also the little details about her like how she was first paid in eggs and fruit, her love for her family and her nice caps. ”

