Mucho Gusto Runs Away and Wins the $ 3 Million Pegasus World Cup - WSVN 7News | Miami news, weather, sports

HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. (AP) – Irad Ortiz Jr.’s move has paid off, and Mucho Gusto’s earnings have more than doubled in minutes.

Ortiz made the last-minute decision to mount the mount aboard the Mucho Gusto and made the right time to kick-start Saturday’s 4-year old at the $ 3 million Pegasus World Cup Invitational at Gulfstream Park.

Ortiz wanted to drive spun to run and then made the tough call about a week before the race to switch to Mucho Gusto. Spun to Run was found to be scratched because of a health issue – and Mucho Gusto took over the $ 1.8 million share of the winners.

“I want to thank my agent and (trainer) Bob Baffert for letting me ride the horse,” said Ortiz.

Mucho Gusto completed the 1-1 / 8-mile trip around the dirt in 1: 48.85. Mucho Gusto paid $ 8.80, $ 5, and $ 3.80. Mr Freeze returned $ 7.60 and $ 5.20, and War Story paid $ 6.80 to show.

Mucho Gusto’s career income increased from around $ 780,000 to around $ 2.6 million. He could seriously add to that if, as expected, he makes his next start at the $ 20 million Saudi Cup – the world’s richest horse race – on February 29th.

The Pegasus was a wide open race, especially after the two favorites in the morning – Omaha Beach and Spun to Run – were scratched on Thursday. Omaha Beach would drive the Pegasus as the last race of his career.

These runs took a field of 12 horses up to 10 and without a big favorite.

Mucho Gusto took advantage.

“So happy to win this race,” said Ortiz.

It was not even shortly before the goal: Ortiz was on a cruise, the other nine all ran for second place. Ortiz led Mucho Gusto outwards and slightly to the top of the track, then he simply pulled away from there.

“Bob started it early and thank God he did,” said Jimmy Barnes, assistant coach at Baffert. “I’m just so happy for Irad. He did everything we needed him to do.”

The Pegasus series was driven according to the rules of no-race day medication. In the next few years, this sport will continue to expand – a change that many prominent coaches thought was overdue.

“We said: Let’s point to the future,” said Belinda Stronach, chairman and president of the Stronach Group, which operates Gulfstream. “Let’s really create an opportunity for those riders and trainers who want to use medication freely and under international standards, and create an invitation that invites some of the best horses and trainers to do so.”

In the $ 1 million Pegasus turf the previous Saturday, Zulu Alpha’s 1:11 shot came from an extremely tight pack as he walked towards the railing and ran down the wand that had led all the way.

The wand started far out and wasted no time getting to the front. There was a huge accumulation of horses – “It was a mess,” said Luis Saez, who was on fifth place, Arklow, not far from his heels for most of the 1-3 / 16-mile journey , Jockey Tyler Gaffalione led Zulu Alpha inside and to his 10th career win in 1: 51.60.

“I’m thrilled,” said Gaffalione. “I’m on Cloud Nine right now.”

Zulu Alpha, whose career win narrowly hit the $ 2 million mark with coach Mike Maker, paid $ 25.60, 11.40, and $ 7.60. Magic Wand returned $ 5.40 and $ 3.80, and Instilled Regard paid $ 6.60 to show.

