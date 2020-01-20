MTN subscribers will soon discover the terms of their compensation following a major network interruption last week.

This is according to their director of corporate services Sam

Koranteng. He said in an interview with Citi FM on Monday that discussions about

the compensation package will be announced soon.

“At MTN, when our subscribers went through a few

discomfort and challenges with service, we want to compensate

their. As we are back and performing our normal routine, we are internally

have this discussion and very soon we would come out with a downside

package for our subscribers. I’m sure we should go out with something

for our subscribers soon, “he told Citi Business News on Monday.

After three days of network disruption that left subscribers without the Internet, MTN announced Sunday that it has fully restored data and voice services.

They blamed the disturbances on the “international cut in submarine fiber cables” and assured subscribers that their engineers were working to restore the systems.

Ghana was not the only country

affected by the cut of the fiber cable as a West African cable system (WACS),

is in the Atlantic Ocean, connects many other African countries to Europe.

Other countries around the

The coasts of West, Central and South Africa have also been affected by the

Thursday.