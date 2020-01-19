MTN, Ghana’s largest mobile telecommunications service provider, has responded to allegations suggesting that MTN QwikLoan data had been affected during their recent network problems.

Some reports suggest that MTN has lost its QwikLoan data and, as such, it cannot be restored, but it seems that this is not true.

The message circulating reads;

“The loss is due in part to the second cut in the undersea fiber which stores information shared by third parties operating the company’s USSDs.

Defaulters and customers owed to the company have been asked to voluntarily provide information on when and when they were last expected to pay. “This is the only way we can have the details and we want them to share the information with us to help us recover the funds.”

But, an official statement from MTN for customers to ignore the above message has been issued. Read MTN’s official response below;

“MTN wishes to inform its loyal customers to refute rumors of data loss on its QWIKLOAN services.

The data on QWIKLOAN is stored securely and in no case will an underwater fiber cut affect the storage of data for the service. This information is not true and should be ignored. “

Source: www.ghgossip.com