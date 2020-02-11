MT. LOW Shadowbox their doubts in “Fade (Into View)” video

While some artists are looking for places of rest, like Hawaii and Joshua Tree, MT. LOW are inspired in the desert like The Church on the Hill of Prayer in Felicity, California. After hiking there and in Beatty, Nevada, they found inspiration for a new music project called MT. LOW.

After sharing voice memos and photos, brothers Matt and Will Ritson created their first single “Fade (Into View)”, a mix of Majid Jordan’s danceable synths and James Blake’s unexpected drums.

As the lyrics deal with the indecision of a relationship, Matt throws blows and the rest of his body in the air. In an email, they revealed that this song was the result of an attempt to “put our thoughts together and capture the feeling of the journey we were on” through the Mojave Desert.

“Fade (Into View)” is the first single of her upcoming project Loss of lovewhich is due on March 10th.

Photo: Feli Langlois