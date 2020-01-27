MSNBC anchor denies use of racial abuse during Kobe Bryant reporting

When the world mourned the loss of Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna, an MSNBC reporter now apologizes after a racist allegation has been used in her reporting.

During the Alison Morris segment, the anchor somehow confused the words “Los Angeles Lakers” with the “Los Angeles Nggers”.

Due to a 15 second delay in some markets, the comments were not broadcast everywhere. But those who heard the word were pretty sure they heard it correctly.

Shortly after the segment, Morris apologized and explained that she would never use a racist term.

“When I reported earlier today about the tragic news of Kobe Bryant’s death, I stuttered in the air and combined the names of the Knicks and Lakers to say ‘Nakers,'” tweeted Morris. “Please know that I would NEVER use a racist term. I apologize for the confusion this has created. “

But of course not everyone on Twitter believed her:

A Change.org petition has been created asking Morris to be released.

