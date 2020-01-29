An anchor slipped during the live coverage of Kobe Bryant’s death and seemed to be saying the N-word.

MSNBC host Alison Morris apologized for the mistake, but insisted that she “NEVER use a racist term” New York Post Reports.

“When I reported earlier today about the tragic news of Kobe Bryant’s death, I stuttered in the air and combined the names of the Knicks and Lakers to say ‘Nakers,'” tweeted Morris. “Please know that I would NEVER use a racist term. I apologize for the confusion this has created. “

Unfortunately, when I reported the tragic news of Kobe Bryant’s death today, I stuttered in the air and combined the names of the Knicks and Lakers to say “Nakers”. I apologize for the confusion this has created.

– Alison Morris (@AlisonMorrisNOW) January 26, 2020

Your apology received mixed reviews.

A man, a former news anchor, wrote on his Twitter page, “I think we need to go back to the old idea of ​​giving people the benefit of the doubt.”

I think her … it sounded like ‘nigger’, but what the heck … no announcer in her mind would say that on purpose! I think we have to go back to the old idea of ​​giving people the benefit of the doubt. And frankly, we all need it from time to time.

– Derek McGinty (@mcgintyman), January 27, 2020

Another wrote, “Ma’am, you didn’t say Nakers.”

Others wrote similar answers.

If you understand whites’ supremacy and know their insidious history with the media, you know that these cases of speech errors are not accidental. pic.twitter.com/nwoqUhuQK5

– MagnumBoom (@WashingtonKaye) January 26, 2020

But some weren’t so sure.

Listened 10 times and I can hear Nakers …

– Mon ’(@Ms_moshey) January 26, 2020

Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others died on Sunday (January 26th) in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California.

As the world grieves for the great NBA and others who have died, investigators are working to gather more information about what led to the terrible crash.

(Photo: Daniel Zuchnik / WireImage)

