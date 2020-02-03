MSI Prestige 15 Review: wait a moment when you are about to buy a Dell XPS 15

Yes, you read that right. If you want to spend your money on a Dell XPS 15, wait a while. We have an alternative that matches the Dell XPS 15 in almost all respects and then improves where it really matters. Yes, we are talking about the MSI Prestige 15, the newest generation of iteration with the Intel Core processor series of the 10th generation. In fact, the MSI Prestige 15 corresponds to the XPS 15 for build quality, a 4K screen and a fantastic keyboard, while it is also lighter. That is it, the big battle between the thin yet large laptops that we want as desktop replacements.

The MSI Prestige 15 variant that we are reviewing here (it is the MSI Prestige 15 A10SC, to be precise) costs around Rs 1.49.990. The similarly specified Dell XPS 15 has a price tag of Rs 1.40.090. You really have to pay that little bit more. There is also the Full HD display version of the MSI Prestige 15 with the rest of the specifications being the same and priced at Rs 1.14,990 – it undermines the similarly specified Full HD display version of the XPS 15 that is priced at Rs 1, 24,090. There are reasons why I say what I say.

Let’s start with the design. It is an aluminum chassis, which is perhaps what you would expect. But the way this visually comes together had sold me the moment I got this out of the box. The sandblasted finish on the lid is beautiful to look at, particularly as it emits a very subtle shade of blue at certain angles while reflecting light on it. The beveled frame gives a bit of shine to the otherwise very modest personality. In a sense, the MSI Prestige 15 seems to be an advocate of minimalism. The MSI Dragon logo does not scream like on a gaming laptop. If you’re looking for something dull in the world of large-screen laptops, it doesn’t get much more to the point than the MSI Prestige 15. Even the cooling vents at the screen’s hinge are carefully designed to look good. And they do that!

The very stylish finish on the lid of the MSI Prestige 15. (Image: Vishal Mathur / News18)

Just a warning, it records fingerprints quite easily. But unlike a glossy color, this sandblasted finish is also not particularly difficult to wipe and keep clean. Open the lid and the good aesthetic work continues without tripping. There are very slim edges on three sides of the screen and on the bottom edge is the barely-there logo. The webcam is above the screen – as it should be – in contrast to the completely unnecessary experiment that Dell has tried on some XPS laptops in the not too recent past. You probably won’t notice it the first time, but there is a fingerprint sensor integrated in the top left of the touchpad (which itself is quite large). I like this placement to be honest, because even if you don’t look, the finger finds its way to this sensor by detecting the outer contours of the touchpad. In general, the MSI Prestige 15 gives off the blue tint, which is a pleasant departure from the otherwise gray or black laptops.

That said, it is a little disappointing to see the keyboard bend slightly when you press a little harder than normal, especially toward the hinge of the screen. The Apple MacBook is what laptops want to become in the Windows ecosystem, and these are things that need to be smoothed out. However, it is not a dealbreaker.

For a laptop with a 15.6-inch screen, you might expect it to be heavy. The Dell XPS 15 gives the scale a weight of 2 kg. So what about the MSI Prestige 15? It is 1.6 kg. Yes, it is 1.6 kg. Not too heavy now, right? Initially I noticed that it is a bit heavier on the other side, that is in the direction of the hinge of the screen. Not exactly the best balance, the first time you pick it up. But it’s something you get used to. The Prestige 15 also shaves that few millimeters off the footprint, which makes it a bit more compact. The dimensions of the Prestige 15 are 356.8 mm x 233.7 mm x 15.9 mm, while the Dell XPS 15 logs in with 357 mm x 235 mm x 17 mm. The MSI Prestige 15 is thinner, less wide and less deep. Great for your backpack and your back.

No shortage of ports, although the Prestige 15 is slimmer than the Dell XPS 15. (Image: Vishal Mathur / News18)

The Prestige 15 is intended for makers and almost anyone who wants a laptop that is powerful enough to replace the large black box and that horrible-looking monitor on your workstation. Ports are crucial for this because these users are not really involved with dongles. You get two Type-A USB3.2 Gen2 ports, two USB Type-C ports that also support the Power Delivery (PD) charging standard, a microSD card slot and one HDMI output in case a projector or secondary monitor beckons .

Speaking of displays, the 15.6-inch display – MSI calls this IPS level. It doesn’t take long to notice what all this display does well. There are hardly any reflections that get in your way, which is good news if you have irritating ceiling lights in the office. Colors look lively, without a hint of unnatural oversaturation. It is also a clear screen. Perhaps the only area that I think could have done well is to reproduce deeper blacks, but again, how often do you actually watch a 4K movie here to notice? I love the MSI True Color utility (now True Color 2.7 version) pre-installed on the MSI Prestige 15 – you get a whole range of display modes, including AdobeRGB. Anyone who regularly edits photos and videos would probably want to watch this. But the only problem that this app might cause (distraction because the bug disappeared when the True Color app was turned off) is that it changes the brightness of the screen randomly.

A comparison with the 4K screen of the Dell XPS 15 suggests that although the XPS 15 is brighter, it also has a more reflective screen.

MSI has gone along with the 10th generation of Intel Core processors (Comet Lake, to be precise). This runs the Core i7-10710U processor in combination with 16 GB RAM. The integrated Intel UHD graphics card is supplemented with what would be good news for many users – the GeForce GTX 1650 Max-Q graphics card. All said and done, this specification set will not slow down to almost every multi-tasking scenario that you can cast on it. With 22 tabs open in Chrome (streaming 4K videos on YouTube on three of them without pausing), streaming a 4K movie on Netflix, five Microsoft Word documents active and simultaneously loading a PowerPoint presentation, the MSI Prestige 15 doesn’t even have make an effort to breathe deeply. It just went on as if nothing had happened. Aside from the power, much of it also has to do with how fast the 1 TB SSD is.

The fingerprint sensors make a comeback and add a security layer for your data. (Vishal Mathur / News18)

Keyboards are something I am very picky about. And every laptop I look at finally compared the keyboard to the Apple MacBook Pro, which I believe is the benchmark for the typing experience. The MSI Prestige 15 has a well-laid out keyboard, although it takes some getting used to placing the “backspace” and “delete” keys. That said, the key spacing and the individual key size are perfect. In fact, this keyboard is very similar to that on the premium HP laptops, and I have always appreciated it. It was fairly quick that I was used to the layout and the most important displacement on this MSI Prestige 15 keyboard. In fact, the test trip is slightly more than the Apple butterfly keyboard and slightly less than the new scissor keyboard. I would say MSI has done the balancing act well.

Although the touchpad is large, it follows the new design trend where the right and left mouse buttons are not highlighted. Maybe to keep the design clean and simple. Over time, your fingers will better remember where they are.

The battery life is always slightly lower on laptops with the 4K screens compared to Full HD screens – the extra pixels require more power. Yet the MSI Prestige 15 continues to deliver a little more than 14 hours of battery life in its highest specification when used on a normal workday to extract one document after another, browse the depths of the world wide web and the soundtrack of Get Spotify or Apple Music is quite deserving. This is with the brightness at 50% – further reduce it and the battery life will increase.

In the end the question is real – why spend your money on a Dell XPS 15 with an older gene processor (9th generation) and it will be two generations older if the 11th generation lineup ends up on laptops)? Especially when the alternative is the brilliant MSI Prestige 15, which complements the style, performance and convenience subjects in a flowering period. A very good 4K screen and a long battery life reinforce the point.

Get the best of News18 in your inbox – subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube and stay up to date with what’s happening in the world around you – in real time.

.