M&S unveils their ‘Love Cucumber’ in time for Valentine’s Day

True romance is a sliced ​​cucumber (photo: M&S)

We are sure you remember the excitement surrounding Marks & Spencer’s Love Sausage – the completely innocent Valentine’s Day treat.

This year M&S is back with another super romantic and not at all rude sounding offer: their Love Cucumber.

While the Love Sausage was just an ordinary sausage, arranged in the shape of a heart, the Love Comcumber was carefully grown in a heart-shaped shape.

This means that each slice has a perfect heart shape, perfect for a lovingly infused salad on the most romantic day of the year.

M&S recommends putting the slices in a nice G&T to add some romance to the occasion, but if you’re not a gin fan, you can record your cucumber the way you want.

Maybe you can arrange small hearts around your steak or double the entire pig by doubling a Love Sausage and a Love Cucumber. V Day says nothing like a delicious sandwich.

M&S recommends chopping the cucumber and allowing it to pop into a G&T (Photo: M&S)

Unfortunately, the Love Cucumber is not available in every M&S store, only their 94 largest stores, and will not be around for long.

If you would like to add your own Love Cucumber to add some romance to the procedure, go to the nearest store and get one.

Eat more



Guy Grimshaw, agronomist M&S, said: “Our customers are really in the mood for Valentine’s Day and love the innovative new products we release every year.

“This year it’s not just about the famous Love Sausage … but the new Love Cue will certainly bring a smile to the faces of our customers. Cut it and add it to a G&T and celebrate this Valentine’s Day in style. “

MORE: How each constellation should spend Valentine’s Day

MORE: Parody Amazon site lets you “order a date” this Valentine’s Day

MORE: From “Just Started Dating” to “Smug Marrieds” – the top 40 Valentine’s Day Gifts for 2020